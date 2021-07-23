TRAFFIC
July 16-21
SPEEDING — Gurjant Singh, of Fresno, California; Sarah Ann Amundson, of Tucson, Arizona; Thais Allyson Carnall, of Cedar Rapids; Sydney Baker, of Sumner; Brendan Aaron Lovstuen, of Decorah; Kaitlyn Marie Hackley, of West Union; Liliana G Mata Gonzalez, of Oelwein; Staci Ann Klostermann, of Elkhart; Seth Brehme, of Wadena; Norma Jean Mcintyre, of Eldorado; Marius Neville Nortje, of Charles City; Levi Bradley Guenther, of West Union; and Scott David Messler, of West Union.
OTHER — Paul Robert Kisner, of Oelwein (driving while license denied); Daniel Edwin Allsup, of Wadena (driving while license denied); Travis Wade Entrekin, of Oelwein (no valid driver’s license, failure to obey yield sign and failure to provide proof of financial liability); Nicole Marie Hayek, of West Union (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Marius Neville Nortje, of Charles City (fail to yield to emergency vehicle); Austin Scott Koch, of Fredericksburg (operation without registration card or plate); James Alfred Cornwell, of Oelwein (no valid driver’s license); Aaron Michael Canny, of Oelwein (failure to maintain control); Gary Alan Streeter, of Calmar (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Lance Mitchell Ranzenberger, of Spring Grove, Minnesota (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Cheyenne Ranee Gosse, of Oelwein (operating non-registered vehicle); Norman Dale Gee, of Hawkeye (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Nicole Marie Hayek, of West Union (no valid driver’s license); Shalom Dovid Yerushalmi, of Postville (unsafe backing on highway); Gary Alan Streeter, of Calmar (failure to maintain control of motor vehicle); Michala Michelle Lensing, of Calmar (failure to use safety belts); and Devon Dean Frank, of Dyersville (operation without registration).
CRIMINAL
New felony case
Gina Rose Forbes, 62, of Oelwein, is charged with possession of contraband in a correctional institution. She is accused of carrying methamphetamine in her jacket pocket into the Fayette County Jail, according to the criminal complaint. She said she did not know how it got into her pocket.