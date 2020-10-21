TRAFFIC COURT
SPEEDING — Juan Carlos Manzano, of Hawkeye; Andrea Lynn Dietzenbach, of Marion; Corey Michael Streif, of Clermont; Brenda Kaye Kerner, of Elgin; Adam P. Simiele, of Cresco, Jesus Hugo Camancho Nunez, of Postville; Christine Loretta Hutchinson, of Manchester; Tina Rose Nelson, of Saint Olaf; Magan Ranee Christopherson, of Milford; Nathaniel Duane Herman, of Hawkeye; Lyle Dennis Richard, of Marion; Billy J. Schuldt, of Winthrop; Nicholas Jerry Baumler, of West Union; Matthew Duane Vine, of Calmar; Cole Michael Jurgensen Sumner; Ryan Jon Hoey, of West Union; James Dale Manley Sr., of Waterloo; Kortney Lynn Pleggenkuhle, of Hawkeye; Mark Kevin Hover, of Cresco; Robert James Howard, of Maynard; Diane Mary Koch, of Independence; Kenlin Mae Schmitt, of Elgin.
OTHER — Jacob Aaron Millikin, of Waldo (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Scott Lee Czappa, of Elgin (no valid driver's license); Joseph Aaron Barker of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability); James Aaron Koehn, of Hawkeye (parks and public lands - parking violation); Chad William Hauschild, of Farmersburg (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Randal Martin Hamlett, of Arlington, (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Sara Jane Kelley, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Jesus Hugo Camancho Nunez, of Postville (no valid drivers license); Matthew Christian Harting, of La Porte City (fail to yield upon entering through-highway); Cody Michael Durnan, of West Union (operation without registration card or plate); Gerald Everett Walvatne, of West Union (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Devvin Marie Garlow, of Maynard (operation without registration card or plate); Josh Ryan Hansen, of Oelwein (no valid drivers license and failure to provide proof of financial liability); Lucas Doyle Bennett, of Oelwein (no valid drivers license); Julie Lynn Ashton, of Marseilles, Illinois (failure to obey traffic control device); and Dalton Joseph James Rolison, of Waucoma (failure to obey traffic control device).
CRIMINAL COURT
Felony cases
Scott Allan Marcov, 26, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty on Oct. 16 to one count of enticing a minor under 16, as part of an agreement with prosecution. He was originally charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony. Marcov was placed on probation for two to five years on a deferred judgment. On fulfillment of the terms of his probation, the case will be dismissed and his file expunged. The court also assessed a $750 civil penalty against Marcov, which was suspended. He is to have no contact with his victim.
CIVIL
Fayette County v. D&J Pumping, Inc. The court dismissed the case at the defendant's costs, in accordance with a motion by Fayette County.
Hillcrest Home Inc. v. Gladys Marie and Leroy Mahoney, of Westgate. Petition for a monetary judgment of $28,044 plus interest and court costs.
Small Claims
Results
Fredericksburg Plumbing & Heating v. Debra Kay Drilling, of Hawkeye. Default judgment for the plaintiff filed Oct. 14 for $2,002.15 plus interest and court costs.
BankIowa, of Independence v. Deanna Nancy Ruiz, of Oelwein. Default judgment for the plaintiff filed Oct. 20 for $544.54 plus interest and court costs.
Cavalry Spv I LLC, of Des Moines v. Christina Rose Hartley, of Oelwein. A stipulated judgment for the plaintiff for $4,520.72 plus interest and court costs was filed Oct. 16.
Filings
AgVantage FS, of Waverly v. D & K Lawn Care and David Lee Staake, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $961.96 plus court costs filed Oct. 14.
Oak Tree Properties LLC, of Le Mars v. Angela Marie and Richard Eric Woods, of Oelwein. Plaintiff filed a petition to evict defendants from 205 Third Ave. SE, Oelwein.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, of Des Moines v. Steven Kenneth Alcorn, of West Union. A petition for a monetary judgment of $2,397.83 plus court costs was filed Oct. 20.
Midland Credit Management Inc., of West Des Moines v. Catherine Ann Piehl, of Oelwein. A petition for a monetary judgment of $649.59 plus interest and court costs was filed Oct. 20.
Midland Credit Management Inc., of West Des Moines v. Kassandra Leigh Moore, of Oelwein. A petition for a monetary judgment of $2,122.47 plus interest and court costs was filed Oct. 20.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minnesota v. Raymond William Weir, of Oelwein. A petition for a monetary judgment of $1,273.44 plus court costs was filed Oct. 20.
Tony Harford, of Wadena v. Jacquelin Bray, of Quasqueton. A petition for a monetary judgment of $600 plus court costs was filed Oct. 20.