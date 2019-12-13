Criminal court
Felony case results
Donald Leroy Butikofer, 65, of Waucoma, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of simple misdemeanor assault and was fined $65, with a $22.75 surcharge. He must pay $100 in court costs. He was originally charged with felony assault causing bodily injury.
Nicholas Charles Olliney, 33, of Waucoma pleaded guilty to second-offense possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor as part of a plea deal that dismissed the felony charge of possession of contraband in a correctional institution. He received a suspended sentence of 84 days in jail. Six days in jail were imposed. He also was fined $35 plus a 35% surcharge.
Drunken Driving
Case results
Richard Allen Hanson, 49, of Elgin, pleaded guilty to second-offense operating while intoxicated and was sentenced Dec. 4 to probation for 1 to 2 years on a suspended jail term of 173, with seven days imposed. He was fined $1,875 plus a surcharge and fees. He also must pay victim restitution. He was ordered to get a substance abuse evaluation and take a course for drinking drivers.
Matthew M. Huebner, 37, of Readlyn, is charged with third-offense operating while under the influence, driving while barred, and assault on persons in certain occupations. According to the criminal complaint, an Oelwein Police officer spotted a pickup in the front yard of an Oelwein residence, which appeared to have struck a tree in the yard and then backed into a retaining wall next to the driveway and became stuck. When Huebner, displaying signs of intoxication, eventually exited the cab he assaulted an officer before he was arrested and placed in a patrol vehicle.
Traffic court
SPEEDING — Deha Renee Tyer, of Randalia; David J Armbrecht, of Frankfort; Christopher Lawrence Brown, of Sacramento; Chad Michael Peyton, of Sumner; Hana Ann Wedemeier, of Westgate; Ethan Dean Elledge, of Aurora; Dale Carlos Tenney, of Fayette; James Tera Buchanan, of Chicago; Yechiel M Holzman, of Brooklyn; Nicole Marie Nuss, of Camanche; Lesly Leticia Gonzalez, of Postville; Jacob Gregory Aulwes, of Elkader; and Nicole Lea Dennler, of Elkader.
OTHER — Dion Michael Pirillo, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety belts); John Jason Fowler, of Tomball (operation without registration card or plate); Jason Paul Schares, of Oelwein (passenger open container); Audrey Darlene Vagts, of West Union (following too close); Daniel Hernandez, of Saint Paul (no valid driver’s license); and Caroline Grace Halva, of West Union (electric personal assistive mobility devices).
City cases
Results
City of Oelwein v. Lori Ann Webb. Judgment filed Dec. 3 that Webb failed to abate a nuisance at 401 7th Ave. SW and was assessed a $50 fine. The city was also authorized to enter the property to abate the nuisance, which includes a garage that is collapsing, according to the citation.
City of Oelwein v. Brad James Maillie. Case dismissed. The city reported that property at 1010 1st Ave. SE, had been brought into compliance. According to the citation, a vehicle needed to be abated from the property’s driveway.
City of Oelwein v. Regina Mae Latham, of Oelwein. A default judgment filed Dec. 10 ruled Latham failed to abated a nuisance at 134 4th Ave. NE, fined her $200, and granted the city authorization to do the abatement. Latham will receive an accounting of the city’s costs. The citation issued by police Sept. 10 said, “The yard has improved but is still not in compliance.”
City of Oelwein v. Thomas Daniel Anderson and Denise Ann Pentecost, of Oelwein. The infraction of failure to secure a vacant building permit for 933 1st Ave. SW was dismissed Dec. 10 after the city filed a motion to do so. The costs of the action are taxed to the city.