TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Shirley Lynn Grantham, of Waverly; Tawnya Ann Albertson, of Waterloo; Marissa Ann Stickfort, of Independence; Kristin Leigh Mcgraw, of Oelwein; Michael Leroy Merritt, of Preston, Minnesota; Mary Donna Falconer, of Arlington; and Ali Hashi Abdallah, of Postville
OTHER — Eric Steven Farr, of Hawkeye (open container - driver 21 years old and older); Jonathan Michael Lensing, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Jill Marie Weber, of Strawberry Point (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Larry Allan Koester, of West Union (maximum group axle weight violation); Larry Allan Koester, of West Union (maximum group axle weight violations); Maria Elizabeth Walrath Rosalez , of Sumner (passing contrary to highway sign or marking); and Jamie Darrell Whalen, of Ossian (no valid drivers license.)
CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Ryan Zachery Martin, 38, of Oelwein, was ordered to serve up to 10 years in prison after his suspended sentence and probation was revoked. He received the suspended sentence in 2016 after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Stephanie Patricia Arteaga, 28, of Waterloo, was ordered to serve up to 12 years after her deferred judgment and probation were revoked. She was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver and operating without owners consent. The offenses were committed on Feb. 9, 2018.
Mark Thomas Macinnis, 35, of West Union, pleaded guilty Jan. 13 to a sex offender registry violations, a Class D felony, and was placed on two to five years of supervised probation on a suspended sentence of up to five years in prison and a suspended $750 fine plus 35% surcharge.
Mark Thomas Macinnis, 35, of West Union, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, and was placed on two years probation on a sentence of two years in prison with all but 58 days suspended, with cretit for 58 days served, and a suspended fine of $625 and 35% surcharge.
Mark Thomas Macinnis, 35, of West Union, pleaded guilty Jan. 13 to second-offense burglary and received two to five years of probation on a suspended prison sentence of up to 10 years and a suspended fine of $1,000 plus 35% surcharge.
Scott William Dilley, 49, of Postville, pleaded guilty to a sex offender registration violation and was placed on probation for two to five years on a suspended prison sentence of up to five years and a suspended $750 fine plus 35% surcharge.
Roger Dean Hall II, 32, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty Jan. 13, to lesser charge of serious misdemeanor domestic abuse rather than the original Class D felony count, as well as to the aggravated misdemeanors of child endangerment and operate without owners consent.
Zackary Damion Hoste, 26 of West Union, pleaded guilty Jan. 13 to a controlled substance violation and received two to five years of probation on a suspended prison sentence of up to 10 years and a suspended fine of $1,000 plus 35% surcharge.
Felony case update
Joshua Raymond Brown, 29, of Lamont, is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee related to sexual relations with a 16-year-old Starmonth student four times in September and October of 2019 at his residence while he was employed at Starmont Schools. His trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. March 18, at the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union.
Felony cases filed
Ryan William Eickhoff, 32, of Oelwein, is charged with three counts of forgery and one count of third-degree theft.
Alexander Michael Joseph Carlson, 24, of Postville, is charged with third-degree burglary. At about 9:15 p.m. Jan. 6, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a break in at a Clermont residence, and found that a bathroom window was pried open, the window curtain was knocked down, and the bathroom shower curtain was knocked down inside, according to the criminal complaint. The victim is the only occupant of the residence and had been in a relationship with Carlson who ‘‘strew items around the house. The victim found some clothing missing and a candle. There are text messages connecting the defendant to the crime.’’
Following the execution of a search warrant at his home, Carlson was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, both are third or subsequent offenses.