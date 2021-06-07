CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Dakota Dale Voves, 30, of West Union, is headed to prison for up to five years after his probation was revoked on May 26. He had pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of third-degree burglary in November and was placed on 2-5 years of probation on the suspended jail sentence. The probation violation involved him leaving the West Union Residential Facility without proper authorization. He was also sentenced on June 3 to 365 days in the Fayette County Jail and fined $430 plus a surcharge after pleading guilty on May 27 to voluntary absence from custody. The sentences are to be consecutive.
Keith Marlon Taylor, 57, of Rockwell City, pleaded guilty to third-offense possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to five years in prison and a $1,025 fine plus surcharge. The sentence is to run concurrent with any sentences imposed in a Buchanan County case and three other Fayette County cases.
Mark Thomas MacInnis, 37, of West Union, is going to prison for up to 15 years after his probation was revoked on May 24. MacInnis admitted on May 21 to violating rules at the West Union Residential Facility by making inappropriate contact with two female offenders at the facility. It was his ninth placement at the facility, according to the probation revocation report. MacInnis had been placed on 2-5 years of probation in March on a suspended 15-year-prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to a sex offender registry violation as a habitual felon.
New felony cases
Dustin Gene Harger, 38, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with first-degree burglary (Class B felony), stalking (Class D felony) and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury (serious misdemeanor). He is accused of breaking into an Oelwein woman’s home on May 18 and assaulting her, according to court documents.
Chester Lee Mosby Jr., 32, of Oelwein, is charged with second-degree burglary (Class C felony). He is accused of kicking in the door of an Oelwein woman’s apartment May 20, yelling at her, knocking a phone out of her hand and kicking the front of an air conditioner. He and the woman had been in a relationship. Another man who was with Mosby escorted him out of the apartment.
Steven Michael Jones, 50, of Cresco, is charged with possession of methamphetamine-third or subsequent offense
Stephen William Dahlstrom, 29, of West Union, is charged with a sex offender registry violation — second or subsequent offense.