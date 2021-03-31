Civil
Case results
City of Oelwein v. Crystal Gail Becker, parties in possession, Regions Bank. Default judgment filed March 19 giving the city title to abandoned property not fit for human habitation at 17 5th Ave SW, Oelwein.
Veridian Credit Union v. Roger Allen Steadman, of Arlington. Judgment filed March 15 in favor of plaintiff on three counts: Count 1 for $4,855.91 plus interest; Count 2 for $4,423.97 plus interest and Count 3 for $3,545.81 plus interest.
Westfield Insurance Company a/so GJL Real Estate LLC v. Altenburg Construction Inc. The plaintiff dismissed without prejudice on March 18 its lawsuit over the collapse of a section of a hog barn’s concrete pit wall.
Cases filed
Midland Credit Management v. Richard Alan Bliss, of Oelwein. Petition filed March 12 seeking $20,524.21 plus interest, court costs and other relief.
Mark, Joan and Andrew Vagts and Vagts Dairy of West Union v. Northern Natural Gas Company and Allamakee Clayton Electric Cooperative, Inc. Petition filed March 12 claiming harm to the dairy by the electric system used to protect a Northern Natural Gas Company pipeline near the dairy from corrosion. The lawsuit claims stray voltage from the system traveled into the Vagts Dairy facilities causing animal deaths, reproduction problems, loss of embryo sales, decreased milk production, lower milk quality, increased expenses and a substantial decrease in the profitability of the farm, among other claims.
Bank of America v. Joanna Lee Howell, of Oelwein. Petition filed March 15 seeking $9,588.71 plus court costs and any further relief.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Randall A. Kaune Sr., of Fayette. Petition filed March 16 seeking $14,756.26 plus court costs and any further relief.
Veridian Credit Union v. Allen James Larsen, of Oelwein. Petition filed March 19 seeking $7,730.36 plus interest and court costs
Veridian Credit Union v. Joshua David Pattison, of Oelwein. Petition filed March 19 seeking $6,716.08 plus interest and court costs.
SMALL CLAIMS
Case results
Covenant Medical Center Inc v. Tracie Ann Cox, of Wadena. Judgment filed March 17 in favor of the plaintiff for $4,341 plus interest and court costs.
Covenant Medical Center Inc v. Tracie Ann Cox, of Wadena Judgment filed March 17 in favor of the plaintiff for $2,890.35 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc v. Wayne Carver, of Oelwein, and Elizabeth Anne Gibbs, of Maynard. Judgment filed March 16 in favor of plaintiff for $1,321.90 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc. v. Michael Gruetzmacher, of Dunkerton. Default judgment filed March 17 in favor of the plaintiff for $960.19 plus interest and court costs.
Veridian Credit Union v. Ryan Scott Mccall, of Fairbank, and Michelle Westlake, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed March 16 in favor of the plaintiff for $5,162.76 plus interest and court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Andrea Lynn Iseton, of Independence. Default judgment filed March 16 in favor of the plaintiff for $1,035.86.
Tola Properties LLC v. Kimberly Denise Fisher, of West Union. Judgment filed March 17 in favor of the plaintiff for $1,530 plus interest and court costs.
Tola Properties LLC v. Kimberly Denise Fisher, of West Union. Judgment filed March 17 evicting Fisher from 405 West Plum St., No. 22, West Union by April 1.
Fredericksburg Plumbing & Heating v. Harley Frederick Niedert, of Sumner. Dismissed without prejudice March 16 by the plaintiff.
Cases filed
Veridian Credit Union v. Tyler J Thorp, of Oelwein. Petition filed March 12 for a money judgment of $2,118.33 plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc., of West Des Moines v. Jaime Marie Stewart, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $3,057.14 plus interest and court costs filed March 17.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Hunter Lee Rowray, of West Union. Petition for a money judgment of $645.14 plus court costs filed March 17
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc v. Colleen Dawn Drees, of West Union. Petition for a money judgment filed March 17 for $576.91.
Mercy Hospital Inc, v. Christopher Edwin Goldsmith, of Fayette. Petition for a money judgment of $1,210.98 plus interest and court costs filed March 17.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kevin Kent Schneider, of West Union. Petition for a money judgment of $5,562.75 plus interest and court costs filed March 18.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Mary Harris, of West Union. Petition for a money judgment of $960.14 plus interest and court costs filed March 18.
John W Hofmeyer III, of Oelwein v. Viola Fagel, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $637.79 plus court costs filed March 18.
Merrick Bank Corporation v. Kenneth Wayne Wesenberg, of Hawkeye. Petition for a money judgment of $4,448.58 plus interest and court costs filed March 18
Rachelle Yvonne Kingsley, of West Union v. Robert Allan Mclaughlin, of West Union. Amended petition for replevin regarding a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab filed March 31.
Donna Lein, of Arlington, v. Banner Sales Management, Deb and Greg Deakin, of Cuba, Illinois. Petition filed seeking $4,616.99.