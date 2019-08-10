WEST UNION — During the 2019 Fayette County Fair following the sheep, swine, beef and dairy 4-H/FFA Shows a “celebrity showmanship” contest was held and opened to anyone interested in participating. Each person paid $20 to be a part of this fun contest then was challenged to reach out to others seeking donations to vie for the top money-raised award in each species.
According to Michele Kelly, Fayette County Youth Coordinator, this was the second time for showcasing the Celebrity Showmanship at the Fayette County Fair, following the youth shows and was also a great way to kick off the Clover Café renovation process county wide.
“I served as the emcee at a few of the shows and it was fun to see everyone have a great time. Being the emcee, I was able to give a little introduction on everyone adding a fun fact or two about each of them. Some weren’t all that hard for me to do, as I’ve been in this career for 15 plus years or have known them for many years being a longtime resident of Fayette County. What was challenging was seeing some of the celebrity show persons carry out the challenge of showing an animal they had never shown before. I won’t hesitate to say, there was lots of laughter in the showring and I do believe everyone had a great time knowing they were raising money for a great cause,” said Kelly.
All monies raised from this year’s celebrity showmanship contest will be used to renovate the Clover Café. Local 4-H clubs have outgrown the current building and are raising funds to renovate the Clover increasing the size from 14’x24” to 25’x40’ which will allow more youth to work in the building throughout the annual Fayette County Fair in a more spacious environment.
Currently the cost of supplies for the shell alone is $20,000, which does not include pricing for the cement, electrical or any of the water changes being made or labor. At a committee meeting held in early July, Michele shared that in order to start the renovation project $20,000 must be secured.
Celebrity show persons participating this year included a variety of individuals coming from different walks of life but included current 4-H/FFA parents, grandparents, fairboard members, business persons, 4-H alumni, and future 4-H members. There were also a few individuals who just wanted to give showing a certain species a try and said, “Why not, money raised is going to a good cause.”
The Clover Café is known on the fairgrounds for their amazing taco salads and walking tacos. What makes them so special?
Michele answers, “We serve only the best … taco meat from the Edgewood Locker, fresh tomatoes from Downs Produce, shredded cheese from AMPI and lettuce shredded by Tico Market located in Elgin.”
Other items can also be purchased through the Clover Café, such as grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, along with a delicious pork chop on a stick.
Individuals or businesses interested in supporting the Clover Café renovation, can make checks payable to the “Friends of the Fayette County Fair,” and mail to Fayette County Extension, P.O. 700, Fayette, IA 52142. Persons with questions regarding this project, may contact the project general contractor Roger Tegeler at 319-238-0910 or Michele Kelly, Fayette County Youth Coordinator at 563-425-3331.
All donations are tax deductible and donors will be recognized and displayed when renovation process is completed.