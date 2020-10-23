WEST UNION — The COVID-19 pandemic has not appeared to have hurt this year’s Fayette County Fair from a financial aspect.
At the annual Fayette County Agricultural Society meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 13, initial financial reports showed that total fair revenue was $451,009, compared to last year’s total revenue of $424,139, or $26,876 more.
Total revenue over expenditures was slightly lower than the year before at $143,687, compared to $159,041.
Speedway revenue over expenditures was up about $8,000 at $29,195, with total revenue at $276,509.
Total revenue for both the fair and the speedway was $172,882. There were building improvement costs and equipment purchases of $151,030, bringing the total income to $21,852. This compares favorably with last year’s total of $3,862.
The Agricultural Society’s total net income for October 2019 through September 2020 was $117,910.57. That includes income from the fair as well as building rentals, storage rentals, fundraisers and more. Total donations were $149,472.72.
One of the biggest expenses of the year was the fair grandstand entertainment at a cost of $119,660.29. That included a performance by country singer Randy Houser. Total income at the grandstand was $31,725 with $24,557 of that coming from the Demo Derby. Total ticket sales was $168,856 before expenses.
Cleaning crew expense for the fair was $6,968. That was to help stop the spread of
COVID-19.
“You can tell that Fayette County is behind our Fair when you look at all the donations. I think that shows overwhelming support,” said Board President Kevin Converse.
He said the changes that had to be made to follow social distancing and follow COVID-19 safety procedures seemed somewhat disappointing to him in terms of the whole fair experience, in terms of youth in particular who weren’t allowed to gather in groups.
“I worried before the fair and I worried after,” he explained, saying after the fair he was concerned about how the numbers would look for COVID cases.
“Overall though it went off the way we thought it would. I’m glad we did it. The Grandstand numbers were right where we thought they should be. Personally, I’m proud of all the board members. Th is really brought us together,” Converse related about working through the COVID situation.
He also pointed out the many improvements that were completed this year including the new wash rack area, new cement flooring and entrance at the Commercial Building remodel of the Floral Hall and construction of a new Clover Café, among other things.
Converse said a FEMA grant could be coming to help with the costs associated with COVID-19 regulations.
“EMA (Emergency Management Agency) worked with us and Extension did the best they could do. I saw lots of smiles. That’s what fair is all about,” Converse said.
Speedway improvements were reviewed including the new entrance fence, new lights under the grandstand, a new victory lane, a new handicapped accessible area, men’s restroom remodeled and women’s restroom improved. There were 11 races during the season and it was reported that the car count was up.
One new board member was elected and four other board members were re-elected.
Erin Lehs of Fayette was elected to the board for the first time to fill a term. She will be on the board for two years before coming up for re-election. Lehs, a chiropractor, said she thought serving on the board would give her a way to serve the community.
“I’ve been a 4-H member for as along as I can remember. I hope I can be an addition to this team who has been taking the fair on a huge upswing,” Lehs said.
Re-elected to the board for three-year terms were Brian Boess of Hawkeye, Andy Bilden of Oelwein, Shawn Alber of Fayette and Eric Albert of Randalia.
Total exhibitor numbers for this year’s Fair were down which was not a surprise given the situation with COVID-19, where many clubs were not allowed to meet. There were a total of 168 livestock and static exhibitors, 37 less than last year. Static exhibitors alone were down by 71, with 52 total exhibitors and 214 total exhibits, down 513, from last year. Static exhibits include photography, visual arts, family and consumer sciences, clothing, foods, mechanical and engineering and more.
There was a total of 568 livestock exhibits with 144 exhibitors. Th at was down 61 and 17 respectively.