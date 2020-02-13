Fayette County Pheasants Forever was recognized at the recent state convention for exceeding $3,250,000 in habitat expenditures since its founding in 1985. This total is the highest ever recorded in the rich history of Pheasants Forever in Iowa.
Additionally, in 2019 the Chapter documented $181,301 in habitat expenditures. This total placed the Chapter #1 in Iowa and #2 nationwide out of over 100 and 800 Chapters respectively. These project expenditures include CRP seed purchases and implementations, tree and shelterbelt plantings, food plots, and land acquisitions.
“It says so much about our landowners and producers who understand and practice conservation here in Fayette County. You need landowners that want to participate in land conservation and have great land ethics” said Rod Marlatt, chairman of Fayette County Pheasants Forever.
It is important to recognize that without the strong agency partnerships here in the County that these achievements would not be possible. We are especially thankful and proud of our partnerships with National Resource Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency, Soil and Water Conservation District, our Pheasants Forever Farm Biologist, and the Fayette County Conservation Board.
To help Fayette County Conservation Board continue to lead the nation in habitat, all are invited to join the FCCB for the 2020 Pheasants Forever Banquet to be held on Saturday, March 21, at the West Union Event Center. For more information, call 563-608-0243. Marlatt said there will be more information forthcoming on the banquet.