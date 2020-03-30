Sheryl Struthers, chairman of the Fayette County Pony Express Riders of Iowa, regrets that changes must be made to the annual Good Friday ride.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Fayette County Pony Express Riders of Iowa has postponed their collections and parades. The state activities planned for Good Friday and Saturday April 11 have been cancelled,” Struthers reported.
She said the drawing for the 2020 Polaris 500 Ranger 4x4 or $2,000 cash option on April 11 will still occur. To make a raffle donation persons are asked to contact Charley Scarlett at 515-309-9779 by Thursday, April 9.