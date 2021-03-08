{div id=”i4c-draggable-container” style=”position: fixed; z-index: 1499; width: 0px; height: 0px;”} {/div} A COVID-19 drive-through vaccine clinic set Thursday, March 11 from 1-5 p.m. at Upper Iowa University in Fayette has been expanded to include persons with disabilities and caretakers, ages 16-64 with underlying conditions per CDC, as well as 65 and up. {div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}