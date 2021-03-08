Fayette County Public Health has announced it has expanded the population eligible for its vaccination clinic on Thursday, March 11 from 1-5 p.m. at Upper Iowa University in Fayette.
“Appointment eligibility has been expanded due to recent vaccine allotment for our county to Phase 1C,” said a post on Facebook at FayetteCoPH. “Those in Phase 1A (and) 1B are still eligible as well.
“Fayette County Public Health has a few hundred appointments available on Thursday for 65 (plus), person with disabilities and their caretakers (and) 16-64 age group with underlying conditions. For qualification guidelines, click here: https://bit.ly/3ebijju.”
Persons with disabilities and their caretakers and persons ages 16-64 with underlying conditions were added to the eligibility list Monday. Persons 65 and up remain eligible, as announced late last week. They do not need to reside in Fayette County, a Public Health spokeswoman said.
Underlying conditions include cancer, kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions, immunocompromised conditions, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell, smoking, diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, hypertension, pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis among others. See CDC for a complete listing, such as: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/underlying-conditions.html.
Appointments are necessary. Individuals or caretakers may call Fayette County Public Health at 563-422-9763 and leave a message with the patient’s name, date of birth, phone number and underlying condition that will make the person eligible to receive the vaccine in this phase.
“We will be calling you back with an appointment time and instructions prior to Thursday’s clinic,” according to the voicemail message. “If you do not receive a call back, you are not included in Thursday’s clinic as our numbers have been met. But your name will remain on the list for the next round of vaccinations, and you will be contacted at that time.”
Persons may also check with Fayette County partners to see their appointment availability, such as MercyOne, Buchanan County Health Center and Pharmacy, HyVee Pharmacy, Scott Pharmacy, Nucara and Gundersen Palmer.