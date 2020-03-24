On 3-12-20 at approx. 2230 hrs the Fayette County Sheriff’s received a report of a vehicle that had been burglarized in the city of Wadena. The owner of the vehicle witnessed this and got a description of the suspect and the vehicle. The male subject was later located and identified as Jacob J. Riniker 18, of Elkader. Riniker was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail, where he was charged with burglary in the 3rd degree (aggravated misdemeanor) and is awaiting his initial appearance. This case remains under investigation and more charges are possible.