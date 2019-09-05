Sunday, Sept. 1
At 10:05 p.m. a Fayette County Deputy was contacted about several UTV’s in the 23000 block of Canoe Road that were trespassing. Upon investigation Shane Sylvester, 39, of Elkader was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated 1st offense. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.
Saturday, Aug. 31
At 11:30 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1400 block of Bell Road. John Pope, 38, of Arlington, was travelling west on Bell when a deer entered the roadway. Pope swerved to attempt to avoid the animal and lost control of his 2019 Ford F250. The vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch where it sustained over $50,000 worth of damage. Pope was cited for failure to maintain control. There were no injuries. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Arlington Fire and EMS.