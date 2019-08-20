Friday, Aug. 16
At 9:55 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 26,000 block of Highway 18 between West Union and Clermont. Pamela Nelson, 47, of Helenville, Wis., was operating a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage and stopped at a controlled and marked construction zone waiting for opposing traffic to pass through the construction area. While Nelson’s vehicle was stopped a 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated by Katie Willis, 42, of Monona approached from the rear. Willis did not stop her vehicle in time and collided with Nelson’s vehicle causing severe damage to both vehicles, which are estimated to be total losses. Nelson and three passengers from her vehicle were transported to Palmer hospital in West Union with non-life threatening injuries. Willis was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance, which requires a court appearance. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clermont Fire Department, Clermont Ambulance Service, and Tri-State Ambulance Service.
Thursday, Aug. 15
At 1 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy arrested Lucas J. Mack, 24, of Waucoma, on a probation violation warrant original charge was operating without owner’s consent, from Polk County. There was no bond and Mack was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail awaiting extradition to Polk County.
Thursday, Aug. 9
At 12:33 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle that struck a utility pole at Adams and First Street South in Maynard. Alannah Ann Guenther, 22, from Maynard was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado K2500 northbound on First St South when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. There was an estimated $3,500 damage to the vehicle. Guenther was not injured and was cited for failure to maintain control. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.