Sunday, May 3
At 5:49 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 2000 block of Bush Road in reference to a single-vehicle rollover accident. Monte Joe Gibson, 75, of Wadena lost control of his 2007 Chevrolet Corvette, causing him to travel into the south ditch. The vehicle ultimately rolled over the roadway and onto its top in the north ditch. He sustained minor injuries, and the vehicle was deemed a total loss. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wadena First Responders, Wadena Fire Department, Tristate Ambulance, and The Iowa State Patrol. The accident remains under investigation.
At 4 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a personal injury accident at a residence outside of West Union. It was found through an investigation that a minor child under the age of 13 was involved in an ATV accident at approximately 11:45 a.m. earlier that day. The minor child was taken to Gundersen-Palmer Emergency Room for injuries and later airlifted to a medical facility in Minnesota. This accident remains under investigation.