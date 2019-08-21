Monday, Aug. 19
At 11:03 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Oak Road and 282nd Street, approximately four miles southeast of St. Lucas. The driver of the vehicle, Erasmo K. De La Garza, 20, of Mission, Texas, had been driving erratically in the intersection and lost control of the vehicle and entered the east ditch. De La Garza was arrested and charged with careless driving, failure to maintain control, open container and operating while intoxicated first offense. The passenger Luis Gabriel Zamora, 23, of Storm Lake, was arrested and charged with public intoxication first offense and open container. Damage to the 2012 Chrysler 300 was estimated at $2,500. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.