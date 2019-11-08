Tuesday, Nov. 5
At 5:37 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle vs deer accident on Highway 150 near Railroad Street in West Union. Brandon Levi Strum, 32, of Swaledale, was traveling north in a 2017 Chevrolet Express G2500 when he struck a deer in the traveled portion of the roadway. No injuries were reported. The Chevrolet received approximately $5,000 in damage.
At 6 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car vs cow accident in the 7000 block of Highway 187, just south of Arlington. The driver of the vehicle, Shelly Hutchinson, 41, of Oelwein, was northbound on 187 when a cow was in the roadway and the collision took place. No injuries were reported, and Hutchinson’s 2010 Chevrolet Impala was considered a total loss. This accident remains under investigations
Wednesday, Nov. 6
At 6 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident near the intersection of Highway 187 and F Avenue just north of Arlington. Deputies found that Melinda Hope Potter, 24, of Strawberry Point, was westbound on Hwy 187 when, due to weather conditions, she lost control, and rolled into the ditch. No injuries were sustained and damage to Potter’s 2008 Honda Civic was considered a total loss. The incident remains under investigation.