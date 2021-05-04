Monday, May 3
At 3:52 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jager J. Beck 26, of West Union on a failure to appear arrest warrant. The original charges were sex offender registry violation-second offense, unlawful tattooing of a minor, and tattooing without a permit. Bond was set at $2,000. Beck was transported to the Fayette County Jail.
Saturday, May 1
At 12:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of a suspicious subject walking and sitting on the highway near intersection of 240th Street and Hwy 18. Fayette County deputies responded and located subject. After an investigation, Daryl John Shea, 37 of Sumner, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. Shea was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail.