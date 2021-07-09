Tuesday, July 6
At 3:43 p.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop near the 100 block of 1st Avenue Southeast in Oelwein, and arrested Andrew James Kleitsch, 36, of Monona. He was charged with driving while license suspended, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and operation without registration (all simple misdemeanors). Kleitsch was also arrested on two valid Fayette County warrants for failure to appear (original charges of driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of financial liability).
Thursday, July 8
At 10:13 p.m., a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Ram truck for multiple traffic infractions on Highway 150, near 152nd Street; approximately half a mile north of Fayette. Nicholas Damont Williams, 37, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was found to be in contact with a protected party. He was arrested and brought to the Fayette County Jail for violation of a no contact order (Simple Misdemeanor).