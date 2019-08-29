Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Friday, Sept. 65-7 p.m. – Free-will donation dinner at Fayette Fire Station

5-7 p.m. – Bluetone Jazz Collective – Main Street Stage

5-7 p.m. – Free balloon artist

5-7 p.m. – Free barrel rides on Main Street

5-7 p.m. – Free ice cream sponsored by First State Bank on Main Street

5-7 p.m. – Escape room ($5 per person, 5-8 people per group) – preregister at www.eventbrite.com to guarantee a spot

6:30 p.m. – 5k walk/run on Main Street (registration at 5:30 p.m.)

7 p.m. – Mayor Awards, Crowning of Little Miss and Master Fayette and Miss and Mister Fayette on Main Stage, announcement of “Good Seed” Award on Main Street Stage

8-11 p.m. – Beau Timmerman – Main Street Stage

Saturday, Sept. 710 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Vendors at Vendor Fair

11 a.m. – Parade on Main Street

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Grace Lutheran Church Luncheon

11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. – Not Jupiter – Main Street Stage

Noon to 4 p.m. – Free carnival “Tea Cup” ride, inflatables, watermelon, race painting, barrel rides, fire truck rides and more

Noon to 2 p.m. – United Methodist Church Luncheon (at the Legion Hall)

Noon to 3 p.m. – Fayette Library silent auction (at library)

2:15-3:45 p.m. – No Signal – Main Street Stage

2:30-4:30 p.m. – Bingo at Legion Hall

3 p.m. – Kids Treasure Hunt at Sand Volleyball Courts

4-8 p.m. – Daryl the Balloon Artist – free balloons for kids

4:15 p.m. – Cartoon Concert & Solar Knights Battle – Main Street Stage

5 p.m. – Watermelon Days Button Raffle (1st prize $500, and (2) 2nd prizes $250)

6-8 p.m. – Ace Jones – Main Street Stage

Dusk – Fireworks sponsored by the city of Fayette

Sky Lantern Launch following Fireworks on the Main Street Bridge ($3 per lantern or 2 for $5)

Sunday, Sept. 88 a.m. – Unorganized Tractor Ride (Take off at 9 a.m.) Meet on Water Street in front of Dollar General

9 a.m. – Outside church service at Open Air Market Park

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Watermelon Days Fayette Car Club Show and Shine at Klock’s Island Park

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Food booth by the Fayette Lions Club at Klock’s Island Park

Noon to 2 p.m. – Worship in the Park at Klock’s Island Park

