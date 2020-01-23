LifeServe Blood Center is encouraging blood donors to roll up their sleeve and give a gift straight from the heart this February.
Premature babies, transplant patients, mothers after delivery, cancer warriors, trauma victims, and more hospital patients receive blood transfusions from generous LifeServe blood donors each and every day across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
Upcoming blood drives in February include:
• Elgin/Clermont/Wadena communities blood drive, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 12:30 - 5:30 p.m. at Elgin Legion Hall, 308 Mill Ave.
• Oelwein community blood drive, Thursday, Feb. 6, noon – 5 p.m. at Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
• Hawkeye community blood drive, Monday, Feb. 10, 3 - 6 p.m. at Hawkeye Community Center, 102 E. Main St.
Persons can schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.