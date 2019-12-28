INDEPENDENCE – It was a bittersweet moment for Stewart and Christine Bagley when they heard their son Christopher’s body was found in March. He had been missing since December 2018. The family had stayed ‘Bagley Strong’ for 76 days, all the while hoping Chris would come home.
Chris, 31, was reported missing December 14, 2018, by his wife Courtney. She said Chris left their Walker home around 10 p.m. on December 13. He kissed her on the forehead and said he would be right back. His ATM card was used at a gas station near Interstate 380 and County Home Road in Robins a few hours later. That was his last known location until a police investigation found his body in a shallow grave in the side yard of a home in Cedar Rapids. An autopsy report determined Bagley died from multiple stab wounds.
In March, the Bagley family sought “Justice for Chris” and continued to ask the public for information leading to the perpetrators.
At the end of October, they finally took a step closer to that goal when the Linn County Sheriff’s Office reported Drew Alan Blahnik had been indicted by a Linn County grand jury on several criminal charges, including murder in the first degree, in connection with Christopher’s case. The next day, November 1, after an arrest warrant on similar charges, Drew Wagner turned himself into the Linn County Correctional Center.
Originally published on March 2 and 9.