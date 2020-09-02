DES MOINES, Iowa – A Disaster Recovery Center will open in Linn County on Wednesday, September 2, to give survivors from the August 10 severe storm options to submit documents for their disaster assistance application. FEMA has adapted to the realities of responding during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve Iowans while protecting their safety and that of FEMA employees.
The DRC will not operate in a traditional fashion. The center will offer drive-through service. Survivors are asked to stay in their vehicles when visiting.
Applicants do not have to visit a center to submit documents to FEMA—they can mail, fax or submit them online at DisasterAssistance.gov as well. Information on these options can be found in their FEMA letter. Survivors who have already registered with FEMA and have been asked to provide additional documentation should read their FEMA letter carefully and make sure they have everything they need when they arrive at the DRC. If you do not understand the letter you received from FEMA, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Central Time, and ask for assistance. The FEMA DRC is located at: The parking lot between Cedar Rapids Kernels Stadium and Kingston Stadium 950 Rockford Rd. SW Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(Enter the parking lot from the corner of Veterans Memorial Drive and Kurt Warner Way.)
DRC hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Time Closed Sundays The DRC will be closed Monday, September 7, 2020 in observance of Labor Day The DRC will be open for a limited time and is staffed with FEMA personnel who can scan documents and quickly answer questions about disaster assistance programs. All applicants and FEMA personnel will follow current state and local COVID-19 safety requirements. Applicants must wear face masks and will remain in their cars as they hand their documents to FEMA personnel, who will be wearing face masks (or other appropriate face covering) and protective equipment. FEMA staff will take the documents, scan them and return them to the applicants. Applicants may register in the following ways: • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. • Download the FEMA Mobile App for smartphones. • Call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available. If an individual cannot register online or by phone, registration at the DRC will be available. Documents also may be submitted in any of the following ways: • Mail to: FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville MD 20782-7055. • Or fax to 800-827-8112. • Or submit them via a FEMA online account. To set up an online account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, click on “Check Status” and follow the directions.
For more information on the Iowa disaster and a variety of recovery resources, log on to: iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs and www.disasterrecovery.iowa.gov.