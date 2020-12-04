The Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter held their annual Pork Barbecue on Thursday, November 13th, 2020. Due to being unable to hold the annual banquet last spring, the two events were held in conjunction. The night consisted of the combined Barbecue and Banquet program, as well as a member-only meal and the to-go dessert bar to follow the program. Each member received 2 tickets to give to anyone they wish to attend the program to limit spectators. Masks were required and the audience was socially distanced throughout the auditorium. The night started off with the introduction of retiring officers from last year, and the current officers. The retiring officers were Franki Evans as President, Emma Wiley as Vice-President, Ethan Rollinger as Secretary, Phillip Kalina as Treasurer, Maren Redlinger and Isabel Mullinex as Co-Reporters, Bailey Weeks as Sentinel and Ashlee Thomas as Officer-at-Large. The current serving officers were recognized as well: Emma Wiley as President, Ethan Rollinger as Vice President, Maren Redlinger as Secretary, Bailey Weeks as Treasurer, Josh Wiley and Annabelle Newton as Co-Reporters, Eli Powers as Sentinel, and Christopher Fleming as Officer at large. The program then recognized the 2019-2020 Leadership Development Awards. The first round of competition was in sub-districts, where we participated in 7 contests:
Parliamentary Procedure: Emma Arnold, Alesha Brunssen, Eli Powers, Ethan Rollinger, Julia Schultis and Carly Williams - Gold, advanced to Districts.
Conduct of Meetings: Annabelle Newton, Lizzie Noe, Ella Haefner, Autumn McGowan, Grace Schminke, Paul Herger, and Kate Timmerman - Bronze.
Creed Speaking: Josh Wiley - Gold, advanced to Districts.
Ag Sales: Clayton McKenna - Silver.
Job Interview: Franki Evans - Gold.
Greenhand Quiz: Christopher Fleming, Ella Haefner, Paul Herger, Autumn McGowan, Annabelle Newton, Lizzie Noe, Grace Schminke, Gunnar Schminke, Kate Timmerman, Josh Wiley.
Chapter Farmer Quiz: Mathew Rippel.
The next round of competition was the District Competition. Districts were held online this year, due to COVID-19. Officer books are first judged at Districts. The contests are as follows:
Parliamentary Procedure: Alesha Brunssen, Eli Powers, Ethan Rollinger, Julia Schultis, Carly Williams, and Emma Arnold - Silver
Creed Speaking: Josh Wiley - Silver
Secretary’s Book: Ethan Rollinger - Gold
Treasurer’s Record book: Phillip Kalina - Silver
Reporter’s Scrapbook: Maren Redlinger and Isabel Mullinex - Gold Advanced to State
District Officer Elections: Emma Arnold, Kailey Bahmann, and Phillip Kalina interviewed for District Office, with Kailey making ballot for the South West Sub-District Vice-President.
The next round was the State Competition, where we had just one participant.
Reporters Scrapbook - Maren Redlinger and Isabell Mullinex - Bronze.
Franki Evans, Amy Thomas, Catherine Steele and Madison Novotny all received state academic awards that night. Following academic awards were Star Awards. Christopher Fleming received the Star Greenhand Award, Madison Novotny received the Star Chapter Degree, Weston Biershenk received the Star Placement Award, Amy Thomas received the Star Agri-Business award, and Jordan Pattee received the Star Agri-Science award. Following were the Leadership-Merit Awards. They are shown as listed:
Greenhands: Christopher Fleming, Ella Haefner, Ryan T. Lane, Clayton McKenna, Annabelle Newton, Elizabeth Noe, Grace Schminke, Destiny Slager, and Josh Wiley.
Chapter Farmers: Emma Arnold, Kailey Bahmann, Weston Biershenk, Alesha Brunssen, Alyssa Hansen, Madison Novotny, Jordan Pattee, Eli Powers, Kaylee Sorum, Catherine Steele, Amy Thomas, and Carly Williams.
Officers: Franki Evans, Emma Wiley, Ethan Rollinger, Phillip Kalina, Maren Redlinger, Isabel Mullinex, Bailey Weeks, and Ashlee Thomas.
Members who made the $1000 club for fruit sales were also recognized. Those members were Christopher Fleming, Phillip Kalina, Clayton Mckenna, Grace Schminke, Kaylee Sorum, Mathew Ripple, Bailey Weeks, and Emma Wiley. Third place seller was Kaylee Sorum, second place was Phillip Kalina, and in first place was Clayton Mckenna. Emma Arnold was then recognized for the SAE award. Chapter Scholar awards were given to Josh Wiley and Kalida Burke as freshmen, Isabel Mullinex as a sophomore, Ethan Rollinger as a junior, and Franki Evans as a senior. Outstanding Classmen Awards were given to Josh Wiley, Bailey Weeks, Ethan Rollinger, and Franki Evans. Greenhand Degrees were awarded to Parker Arnold, Jordynn Baumert, Matthew Bookmeier, Andrew Brummer, Hudson Campbell, Ryan Carolus, Victoria Elwick, Levi Ferguson, Jeremiah Lee, Ciara Lerch, Ty Lillibridge, Samantha Lundvall, Dakota Mathews, Owen Mullinex, Rachel Rollinger, Ayden Smith, Landon Smith, Baylee Wheeler, and Bradley Reeves. The Greenhands received their first FFA jacket as well. During the Greenhand Ceremony, Rachel Rollinger, Hudson Campbell, Sammie Lundvall, Landon Smith and Tori Elwick presented the FFA Creed to the audience. Chapter Degrees were earned by Kalinda Burke, Landon Bierschenk, Kail Evans, Christopher Fleming, Ella Haefner, Paul Herger, Ryan T. Lane, Autumn McGowan, Clayton McKenna, Annabelle Newton, Elizabeth Noe, Carly Schlarbaum, Grace Schminke, Destiny Slager, Katherine Timmerman, AJ White, and Josh Wiley. State Degrees were then awarded to Emma Arnold, Kailey Bahmann, Alesha Brunssen, Philip Kalina, Madison Novotoney, Eli Powers, Maren Redlinger, Ethan Rollinger, Julia Schultis, Emma Wiley, and Carly Williams. FInally, American Degrees were awarded to Grant Ries and Eric Henkle. The American Degree is the highest achievement a member can receive. Franki Evans received the annual Dekalb award. Following the Dekalb award were the scholarship recipients. The recipients were:
Farmers Savings Bank and Trust: Franki Evans
The Ross and Shirley Wiley Scholarship: Madison Novotny
Advisor’s Scholarship (Sponsored by the Yedlick Family): Madison Novotny
Crop Plot Scholarship: Jordan Pattee
The next awards were Honorary Degrees, awarded to Kristen Redlinger, Tysus Pattee, and Sandy Hamilton. Lastly, graduated members were recognized and given a gift. The graduated members were Weston Bierschenk, Franki Evans, Blake Galloway, Kelsey Lane, Madison Novotny, Jordan Pattee, Kaylee Sorum, Cathrine Steele, and Amy Thomas. The Ag Teacher, Mrs. Power, gave her final remarks for the night and thanked everyone for coming. The program then concluded and everyone was ushered out to the dessert bar where guests could briefly take photos and converse. The Barbecue/Banquet saw a great student turnout and the chapter was able finally put a bow on the accomplishments of the previous school year.