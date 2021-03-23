On Saturday, March 13, the Vinton Shellsburg had members competing at the Northeast District Convention held at the Independence High School. These members have been dedicated to their different events and have put in countless hours of hard work over the last few months.
A majority of the contests had advanced from the Sub-District level in order to compete at districts, while others only began at the district level. The chapter is proud of the many members that participated! State Convention will be held April 18-20 in Des Moines for those advancing or joining events at that level. Below are the results of the different events.
Elected to District Reporter:
Josh Wiley
Secretary's Book: 2nd Gold Advancing to State
Maren Redlinger
Chapter Website: 2nd Gold Advancing to State
Allie Geiger
Chapter Program: 3rd Gold Alternate to State
Emma Arnold, Alesha Brunssen, Carly Williams
Extemporaneous Speaking: 3rd Gold Alternate to State
Ethan Rollinger
Job Interview: 3rd Gold Alternate to State
Emma Wiley
Prepared Public Speaking: 3rd Gold Alternate to State
Josh Wiley
Reporters Scrapbook: 3rd Gold Alternate to State
Annabelle Newton
Josh Wiley
Treasurer's Book: Silver
Bailey Weeks
Parliamentary Procedure: Silver
Performing: Chris Fleming, Autumn McGowan, Annabelle Newton, Grace Schminke, Baylee Wheeler
Alternates: Lizzie Noe, Kate Timmerman
Experience the Action: Silver
Matthew Bookmeier, Jerry Lee, Eli Powers, Maren Rddlinger, Bailey Weeks
Greenhand Quiz:
Matthew Bookmeier- Silver
Jerry Lee- Silver
*Silver team ranking
Chapter Quiz:
Annabelle Newton- 5th Gold (5th Gold team of 1)
Emma Wiley- Gold
Clayton McKenna- Bronze
Farm Business Management Quiz:
Clayton McKenna- Bronze
Academic Achievement:
Emma Arnold, Lydia Radeke, Maren Redlinger, Ethan Rollinger, Josie Sagan, Aza Swayzer
Chapter honored for National Chapter (Top 25 in State)
Application gets rewritten and goes to Nationals.