On Saturday, March 13, the Vinton Shellsburg had members competing at the Northeast District Convention held at the Independence High School. These members have been dedicated to their different events and have put in countless hours of hard work over the last few months.

A majority of the contests had advanced from the Sub-District level in order to compete at districts, while others only began at the district level. The chapter is proud of the many members that participated! State Convention will be held April 18-20 in Des Moines for those advancing or joining events at that level. Below are the results of the different events.

Elected to District Reporter:

Josh Wiley

Secretary's Book: 2nd Gold Advancing to State

Maren Redlinger

Chapter Website: 2nd Gold Advancing to State

Allie Geiger

Chapter Program: 3rd Gold Alternate to State

Emma Arnold, Alesha Brunssen, Carly Williams

Extemporaneous Speaking: 3rd Gold Alternate to State

Ethan Rollinger

Job Interview: 3rd Gold Alternate to State

Emma Wiley

Prepared Public Speaking: 3rd Gold Alternate to State

Josh Wiley

Reporters Scrapbook: 3rd Gold Alternate to State

Annabelle Newton

Josh Wiley

Treasurer's Book: Silver

Bailey Weeks

Parliamentary Procedure: Silver

Performing: Chris Fleming, Autumn McGowan, Annabelle Newton, Grace Schminke, Baylee Wheeler

Alternates: Lizzie Noe, Kate Timmerman

Experience the Action: Silver

Matthew Bookmeier, Jerry Lee, Eli Powers, Maren Rddlinger, Bailey Weeks

Greenhand Quiz:

Matthew Bookmeier- Silver

Jerry Lee- Silver

*Silver team ranking

Chapter Quiz:

Annabelle Newton- 5th Gold (5th Gold team of 1)

Emma Wiley- Gold

Clayton McKenna- Bronze

Farm Business Management Quiz:

Clayton McKenna- Bronze

Academic Achievement:

Emma Arnold, Lydia Radeke, Maren Redlinger, Ethan Rollinger, Josie Sagan, Aza Swayzer

Chapter honored for National Chapter (Top 25 in State)

Application gets rewritten and goes to Nationals.