On Wednesday, February 24, the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter had 22 members compete in Leadership Development Contests at the Sub-District level. Some have spent months preparing for their contests and on the Friday prior, they presented community members for an official run through. These members spent the afternoon at Hawkeye Community College competing. Of the 8 events, the chapter had 5 advance to competition at the district level. Districts will be held on March 13 in Independence. Below are the results of the different events.
Chapter Program-1st Gold-Advance to Districts: Emma Arnold, Carly Williams, and Alesha Brunssen
Conduct of Meetings-Silver: Rachel Rollinger, Sammie Lundvall, Parker Arnold, Mathew Bookmeier, Tori Elwick, Lizzie Brummer, and Jerry Lee
Ag Sales-Silver: Clayton McKenna
Extemporaneous Speaking-1st Gold-Advance to Districts: Ethan Rollinger
Public Speaking-2nd Gold-Advance to Districts: Josh Wiley
Parli Pro-1st Gold-Advance to Districts: Annabelle Newton, Lizzie Noe, Autumn McGowan, Christopher Fleming, Grace Schminke, Baylee Wheeler, and Kate Timmerman
Job Interview-2nd Gold-Advance to Districts: Emma Wiley
Ag Broadcasting-Gold-Alternate: Paul Herger
*Anabelle Hernandez had prepped for the creed speaking contest but was unable to join us that day.