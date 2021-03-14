From February 22nd through the 26th, the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter participated in FFA Week along with other chapters around the country. The school dress up days were Monday: Hunting/Fishing, Tuesday: ‘Merica, Wednesday: Blue and Gold/Official Dress, Thursday: Mullets and Flannels, and Friday: Career Day. On Wednesday, participants competing in Leadership Development Events went to Hawkeye Community College and competed against other FFA chapter members in our sub-district to advance to districts in their specific contests. On Thursday, the officer team went to the middle school to interact with the future FFA members and encourage them to look into FFA in the future. On Friday, the chapter held a fundraiser to duct tape Mr. Kingsbury, the principal, to the wall. Students purchased a yard of duct tape for a dollar to be able to tape Mr. Kingsbury to the wall. The fundraiser was a success where we raised just under $100 dollars and it was enough to hold Mr. Kingsbury to the wall. On Friday morning, FFA members gathered to eat breakfast at the Vinton Family Restaurant. In order to involve the elementary schools, there was a coloring contest with the theme “Where Does My Food Come From” that was judged. On Friday night, the chapter held another fundraiser in the form of a free-will donation grab-and-go spaghetti dinner. The dinner was a huge success where just under $2,000 was raised to help send students to State Convention in April. We’d like to thank the community for their extreme generosity in this fundraiser, and we greatly appreciate your gifts and support to the chapter.
