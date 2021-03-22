Urbana will welcome three new businesses in its Urbana Town Centre development this summer, including Fiber Heart yarn shop making the hop from Dysart to its new home.
“It’s all been very sudden, yet we are very excited to start moving forward,” Vicky Goble, Owner of Fiber Heart said. “We fell behind right off the bat because we were unsure how the pandemic would play out. With the vaccine becoming available, we felt like it was the right time to go forward with this move and get the word out.”
The new 1,000 sq ft location will continue to feature its wide variety of wools, knitting tools and gifts while expanding with a coffee shop owned by Goble’s daughter and son-in-law called JAMS Coffee Bar. The coffee shop will feature Kona Coffee from Hawaii and home baked goods. Custom Creations by Sheri, a home interior business from Dysart, will occupy the second floor of the building. Goble anticipates the businesses will be ready to open their doors by early or mid July.
“We want to be big on creating experiences for everyone, not just selling stuff out of a storefront,” Goble said. “We hope to set up a prohibition themed grand opening and really share an experience with everyone who comes.”
Goble jumped on the opportunity to move into the Urbana Town Centre to be closer to family, provide a business opportunity for her daughter, and draw people from both Cedar Rapids and Waterloo as they travel along Interstate 380.
“There’s a unique ability to draw from a lot of different environments in Urbana,” Goble said. “Our property is literally 10 feet away from the bike trail, which was a huge draw for us. We’ll have speciality items geared towards them. We’re planning on putting decking outside for them and we will be pet friendly.”
As for Urbana itself, Goble hopes residents can develop as regulars and local groups will be interested in knitting clubs. Her goal is to continue developing these businesses alongside her family members to one day pass them off. She also plans to be involved in the community the family is investing in.
“This is a family commitment we hope lasts for generations,” Goble said. “We’re setting up our daughter, our grandchildren. This venture allows my husband Mike and I to be involved in a great community with long term goals.”
Fiber Heart was established by Goble in 2006 when she bought her first two alpacas and learned to knit with their wool. A former emergency room nurse, Goble soon grew her business and rented out a storefront in Dysart. She currently raises 24 alpacas strictly for yarn in addition to several sheep and llamas. Alpaca’s are shaved yearly and the wool is cleaned before being knitted into items. When describing alpaca wool, Goble likened it to cashmere.
Follow Fiber Heart on Facebook for updates and progress of the Urbana Town Centre location.