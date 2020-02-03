Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fidelity Bank & Trust announces scholarship applications are now available for the 2020 College Scholarship Program.

The forms are available at all locations of Fidelity Bank & Trust or visit www.bankfidelity.bank. Applications must be returned by March 31, 2020.

Under the program, more than 20 $500 scholarships will be awarded to area high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college or vocational school. The students and their parents are not required to be Fidelity Bank & Trust customers.

The scholarships will be awarded based on scholastic standing, extra-curricular activities, community involvement, financial need and a short essay on why the individual should be considered for this scholarship.

Interested high school students should contact their high school guidance office or Fidelity Bank & Trust for further assistance in completing the scholarship application. Scholarship winners will be announced in early April.

