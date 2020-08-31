VINTON - Following a public ceremony for the purchase of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School (IBSSS) members of the Vinton City Council took the final steps to make the transition a reality.
With a vote of 6 - 0, council members approved a resolution conveying the property to the City for the cost of $!.
The community was approached by the Iowa Board of Regents over four years ago with a proposal to purchase the property for $1.
With public input and many committee meeting meetings, a proposal for the property was presented which will breathe new life into the campus.
Following the approval of the resolution, council members in turn voted to accept a novation of the AmeriCorps NCCC lease from the State of Iowa.
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, reminded council members that the City would be responsible for a period of 30 days before the sale of the property to Vinton Braille School LLC.
A public hearing was set for Monday, September 28, for the sale of the IBSSS campus.
Ward shared that normally the transition would happen 30 days from the city taking ownership, but because that landed on a Sunday, a special meeting would be scheduled for the following day.
Under new business, the council approved an inter occupancy agreement with Vinton Braille School LLC.
“This will allow the Hobarts to manage the property and begin work on site before the special meeting in September,” Ward stated.
The agreement would allow the Hobart staff to begin design and planning work, along with material and costs estimates for the South porch. There was also some emergency work that needed to complete in some of the buildings as well as site management and working AmeriCorps.
Following the approval of the resolution of the sale of the property, Nathan Hesson, council member, asked if the City could begin work at the Corbett property along C Avenue.
Ward told him yes that city could begin work at 2009 C Avenue now that the City was in possession of the IBSSS property.
He explained that the had called Adam Rodenberg, Middle Cedar Watershed Coordinator, to let him know that the sale of property had been completed.
Work at the Corbett property was one of a steps to a final project.
Planning can now begin on digging at the C Avenue location so soil can be moved to the IBSSS grounds for the future emergency services building.
City staff have been in a holding pattern while waiting for the IBSSS transfer to occur.
In other business:
- Council members approved the second reading of an ordinance providing no parking zones in the new housing development, Anderson Creek Estates First Addition, south of the Vinton Shellsburg High School.
Designated as no parking are:
- along the west side of Viking Drive, traffic heading south;
-along the west side of Blue Jay Avenue, traffic heading south;
- and along the north side of Homecoming Court, traffic heading west.
Members also approved the second reading of an ordinance for the placement of stop signs in the development.
Those signs will be placed at
- Viking Drive at Homecoming Court, traffic heading north;
- Blue Jay Avenue at Homecoming Court, traffic heading north;
- Homecoming Court at 25th Avenue, traffic heading east.
Both ordinances need to be approved a third time by the council before becoming effective in the development.