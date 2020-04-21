OELWEIN — Financial Advisor Katy Solsma of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Oelwein has achieved the professional designation of Accredited Asset Management Specialist(SM).
Solsma successfully completed the Accredited Asset Management Specialist, or AAMS®, Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the AAMS® designation.
This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics include understanding the asset management process and understanding asset allocation and strategies.
Solsma’s office is located at 7 1st Ave NE.
Katy Solsma and Branch Office Administrators Kim Stammeyer and Denice Fink can be reached at 319/283-1607. You may also visit Katy’s website at edwardjones.com.
