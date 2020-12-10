Mindfulness has been a growing buzzword in education. As an expanding number of schools across the country (or even world) implement these practices in their daily routines, we wanted to share with our communities and families how we use these tools, strategies, and lessons at the intermediate level at Benton Community.
According to the organization, Challenge to Change, mindfulness/yoga... “are proven to assist in the regulation of emotions, aid in focus and attention, improve self-awareness, mitigate the effects of bullying, increase self-confidence, and create a calm learning space. Yoga and Mindfulness practices promote self-connection and regulation and are not affiliated with any religious beliefs. Yoga is a multifaceted practice that has many layers, such as deep breathing, physical poses, relaxation tools, and sensory experiences.” (http://challengetochangeinc.com/
This journey to where we are now truly began with a group of teachers taking Mindfulness courses in order to develop their own practice. After experiencing the benefits, we started bringing these back to our classrooms. Eventually each classroom in the building was being impacted with these tools and practices. From short moments of breathing and calming breaks, to 30 minute lessons including guided imagery and focus-building strategies. We were seeing benefits with groups of students and hearing from individual students about how they were taking what they were learning and applying it to life outside the school building (with family, sports, friends, etc).
For the last few years, many of the classrooms at Norway Intermediate have gotten the opportunity to learn about mindfulness and how it can support emotional regulation, stress reduction, and focus. They have participated in lessons focusing on tuning in to their breathing to allow the mind and body to find calm. We are a building where each classroom gets a lesson in Mindfulness/Yoga once during our 6 day cycle. Sprinkling in these practices has been amazing for many of our students, on many different levels.
Last year one of our teachers became certified to teach Yoga/Mindfulness to toddlers, kids, and teens. With this training came more structured, 30 minute lessons, each developed around the idea of stress reduction, focus, positive thinking, and emotional regulation.
Some examples of what students are doing in mindfulness:
Breathwork- slowing the breath to calm the mind and body.
Changing negative thoughts to positive thoughts. Did you know a person can have over 50,000 thoughts a day and that about 80% of those can be negative? Mindfulness helps our students flip that script to more positive thinking and feelings.
Yoga- Some classes even have their very own yoga flow! These movements allow students to find quick and simple ways to create focus and calm both in their seats and in longer practices.
We are grateful to have these practices available to our students at the Norway center, in order to support social/emotional needs and give students tools and strategies for finding calm and reducing stress.
How do we know students and teachers love having Mindfulness as part of their schedule?
We asked!
Here are some of the things Norway students said:
“I love how this building focuses on our mental health. Whenever I have mindfulness, I feel like I can tackle anything at school because I am in a positive mood.”
“Mindfulness gets me relaxed and ready for the next thing we do in the day. It’s also very peaceful when we do it.”
“I love mindfulness because it relieves stress, and I love to close my eyes and just think. It makes me feel calm and good inside.”
“I like mindfulness when I feel stressed or overwhelmed because it helps me breathe and be in the moment.”
For more information about the benefits of mindfulness (and to continue these practices at home) please check out the following websites and resources:
http://challengetochangeinc.com/
https://www.headspace.com/meditation/kids
https://www.mindfulschools.org/free-online-mindfulness-class-for-kids/