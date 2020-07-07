WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) announced that the Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District will receive a $99,929 grant as a part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm to School Planning Grant Program.
The grant will be used to expand Vinton-Shellsburg’s successful farm to school program across the region, including to the Union and Waverly-Shell Rock school districts. The district is working with the University of Northern Iowa Local Food Program on the project, which could grow to reach 4,750 students across reach five counties.
The USDA Farm to School Planning Grant Program was established in 2010 to assist organizations in implementing farm to school programs that improve access to healthy foods while supporting local farmers and the local economy.
"Vinton-Shellsburg’s farm to school program provides fresh, local produce to students in our communities,” Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer said. “I’m proud of their success so far, and excited to see it flourish throughout the region."
The Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District previously received a USDA Farm to School grant in 2018, which was used to update their school lunch program.