VINTON - With spring comes warmer temperatures, sunshine and people getting outside to work in their yards and gardens.
Ryan Anderson, assistant director with the Vinton Park and Recreation Department (VPRD) is hoping that citizens will bring that ‘clean fever’ to the first litter pick up day at Riverside Park.
“I decided to do a community clean up as a result of the amount of litter I have discovered when I have been out walking around our parks and trail system,” Anderson stated.
The clean up day will be Saturday, April 18, beginning at 10 a.m. and running until noon.
“I thought a clean up event would be a great opportunity to bring the community together, increase pride in our community, all while spreading awareness about littering,” he added.
Anderson hopes to be to expand the cleanup day to the city’s other parks in the coming years.
VPRD staff spend many hours each spring getting the community parks ready for summer activities.
“If any local groups are interested in helping that day, they can contact me at my email address: vprdanderson@vintoniowa.net, or call the office at 319-472-4164,” Anderson said.