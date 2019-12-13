IOWA CITY — Josie Fischels of Independence has been awarded the Laurence R. Fairall Scholarship of $7,500. She is one of seven students to be awarded to use in her education toward and active career in journalism.
The scholarship program was provided under the terms of the will of Laurence R. Fairall, who died in 1973. Laurence R. Fairall scholarships are given to students in journalism, creative writing and political science.
Students must be Iowa residents by birth and have been educated in Iowa (graduated from an Iowa High School).
Students must also have at least a 3.0 cumulative University of Iowa GPA and be enrolled full-time.
Each scholarship is $7,500 — students receive half fall semester and half spring semester.
