The Vinton Fire Department held its annual Spring Fish Fry fundraiser this past Friday afternoon and evening to much success—the last of both the fries and the Alaska pollock ran out just shy of the scheduled 7pm quitting time.
Over 620 meals were served for a freewill donation drive-thru style out of the fire station by VFD members to waiting cars along East 2nd Street.
Last year's fish fry was cancelled altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proceeds from this year's fundraiser have been earmarked for new air bottles—the self-contained breathing apparatus worn by firefighters on their backs.
“They’re due to be replaced. If we were to replace all of [the air bottles]—the bottle itself and the packing system—in the whole station it’s $170,000,” Chief Charlie Garwood said. “We’ll replace them in phases.”
To those who were unable to snag a meal before the breaded fried fish, french fries, and cookies were exhausted, Chief Garwood said they’ll be better prepared next time.
“On behalf of the Vinton Fire Department, I want to thank everyone who supported us,” Chief Garwood said.
Asked to comment on the year ahead, Chief Garwood replied, “How about a normal year? No floods, no windstorms, no tornadoes, no famine, no infectious diseases. A normal year.”