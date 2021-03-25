The Iowa High School Speech Association (IHSSA) on Wednesday announced nominations for All-State Individual Speech to recognize the top performances across the state, which included five performers between Benton, Center Point-Urbana and Union.
Benton senior Kenna Kline entered her second year of individual speech with the goal of reaching All-State in final season. Kline performed a public address of a speech originally made by U.S Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on July 23, 2020 against former Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida.
“It means a lot to me as a woman and having to see someone accosted in everyday life,” Kline said. “I was trying to bring out that everyone goes through name calling. If that can happen to someone in politics like AOC, it can happen to everyone.”
CPU saw three individuals honored at All-State this season. Senior Aydan Rickels performed an expository address he entitled “Purpose 40”, which he talks about his brother’s suicide and how the moment led him to become a suicide activist.
“I didn’t believe it at first when I saw my name on the All-State nomination list,” Rickels said. “I moved to CPU this year and these people have really pushed me in a positive way. Everyone helped me to get here.”
CPU Sophomore Shelby Channel took on an acting piece, “Conversations with my Mother,” which revolved around a young woman wishing she had spent more time with her mother before the latter passed away.
“At first, the piece begins like the setting is a wedding,” Channel said. “It slowly turns into my character being upset with herself at her mother’s funeral. I wanted to take on a serious piece. The judges praised my acting and gave me a lot of great advice at Districts. I was still shocked when someone texted me that I had made All-State with it.”
CPU freshman Madalyn Staggs went out for speech after seeing “the cool t-shirts” made for speech participants each year. She quickly learned speech was a lot more than about t-shirts and embraced it. Stags also took on a serious acting piece in “Scripts for my Mother”, which addressed an abusive relationship between parents.
“I switch the characters around and show everyone’s point of view,” Staggs said. “It really goes through the process of grief. I really didn’t think anything would come out of it. I went to an All-State watch party to see if anyone I knew would get in. I was really excited to see my name come up.”
Union junior Caitlyn Wylie received All-State Individual Speech honors in the category of original oratory, for her speech, “Saving Grace.” The piece is about how people are so afraid of being vulnerable, it has led to larger amounts of people dealing with depression and anxiety…a very appropriate piece for this day and age.
“I was nervous waiting for the nominations to come out,” Wylie said. “I was walking around work with my phone out waiting for them to post. Once they did, I was doing my happy dance in the middle of Applebee’s.”
Due to Covid-19 and venues across the state being unavailable to host, in person or virtual performances will not be held this year. Medals, certificates and other All-State banners will be sent to the schools.