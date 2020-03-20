Sports Editor
Monica Huelman Zaruba and Andrea Robertson Knaack rode the team bus back through the rural county roads from Des Moines back to Garrison. It wasn’t their final stopping point of the trip, but it might’ve been the most eventful.
Dressed in a long skirt at the time, Knaack remembers she and Zaruba were excited for the warming weather to finally give them an excuse to wear their spring clothes. While the weather was a bit cooler than either of them expected, the welcome they received in Garrison warmed them.
“Everyone was fired up,” Knaack said.
The contingent of supporters followed the team bus all the way back to the Washington Gym where the girls disembarked, welcomed as heroes for their accomplishments.
Today marks exactly 25 years and nine days since the night the Vinton-Shellsburg girls’ basketball team won the school’s second state championship, and its first in five-player basketball. Knaack and Zaruba combined to score 37 of the team’s 41 points in the 13-point win over Harlan in the Class 3A finals. The win cemented head coach Harold Shepherd as a local legend while also forging another link in the chain of Knaack’s and Zaruba’s friendship.
“It was just the two of us for quite a while,” Knaack said. “She was the post, and I was the point guard, so that made our relationship even more special. I think we were dependent on each other in a lot of ways.”
The pair managed to get selected for the all-tournament team that year with Zaruba ending up as the Class 3A captain. The two friends — who had known each other since fifth grade — couldn’t be more elated for each other, even after seemingly endless interviews on the court to fill airtime for the tournament broadcast.
Despite the 25-1 season ending in a championship, Knaack said one of the memories that still sticks out to her 25 years later is the number on the right. The lone loss of the Vikettes’ season came against nationally ranked Cedar Rapids-Washington.
“We didn’t like to get beat, so obviously, that sticks out in my mind a little bit,” she said. “We played a heck of a good game. We just wanted to prove ourselves. We really wanted to beat them.”
While the Vikettes’ run to success came to an end a year later with a loss to the same Harlan team in the same championship game, the basketball pedigree of Knaack’s bloodline carried on. At just 10 years old, Knaack’s daughter plays on the fourth-grade team in Decorah while she stands on the sideline and coaches her up.
“I just like to tell her about the kinds of things that made us successful as a team,” Knaack said. “I think the main thing... is always playing good defense because it was one of our big goals. It was something that we took a lot of pride in as a team.
“We knew how to play as a team. Everybody knew their role, and when you know what your expectation is... it just makes for a system that was built to be successful. That really was the foundation and what made us successful.”