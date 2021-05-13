Flavorful ideas for supper and dessert

I have a dear friend who texts good night to me each night and usually adds a remark about the weather, such as “keep warm” or “sleep tight.” I love seeing her evening salutations and try to respond with something equally comforting or clever. I love our “good night” messages and also love the cool nights for sleeping. All too soon the air-conditioners or fans will be humming to keep us cool while we sleep.
Then there’s the other side of the coin — the chilly days and figuring out what to wear to work that everyone hasn’t seen 100 times already since last fall. I have some favorite sweaters that I take out and greet like long-lost friends in late fall, but by spring, I have seen enough of them. This year I am having trouble packing them away. Iowa’s weather is reminding me of the climate I grew up in, in central Minnesota. We had winter and four months of “other stuff.”
It’s also time for sandwich and salad weather, but the cool wind keeps bringing us back to bowls of soup and comforting casseroles. The Italian Sausage and Ravioli Casserole that follows is delicious and super easy by using frozen cheese ravioli. The bulk Italian sausage at the local Fareway meat counter is spiced and priced just right for this tasty dish.
If you’re ready for a burger but haven’t tried the brat burgers also at Fareway’s meat counter, you are missing out on a great sandwich. All the flavor of brats in burger form. The portions are so generous that I like to fillet one into two burgers, because I like a slice of tomato and lettuce, or a spoonful of coleslaw on top. They slice up easily if you put the brat burger in the freezer for about 20-30 minutes and then use a sharp knife to cut horizontally in two. Just another way to stretch the budget in my book!
If you love potato salad but are trying to cut back on carbs, give the Cauliflower Salad a try. It’s really a great replacement for that favorite summertime side.
And then we come to desserts. A pan of bars travels so well to get-togethers. I’ve included one that reminds me of pie, but in square form — either great for dessert or an after school/work snack.
Saturday, May 15 marks 53 years since EF5 tornadoes devastated Oelwein, Maynard and Charles City. May our towns never have to go through that destruction again. Saturday is also Police Officers Memorial Day, an opportunity to remember those that sacrificed in vigilance to protect and serve.
Italian Sausage and Ravioli Casserole
Ingredients:
1 lb. bulk Italian sausage
½ cup chopped onion
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 jar (26 oz) Italian herb pasta sauce
1 bag (25 oz) frozen cheese-filled ravioli
2½ cups shredded 5-cheese Italian cheese blend (10 oz)
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook sausage, onion and garlic over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink; drain. Stir in pasta sauce.
In ungreased 13x9-inch (3-quart) baking dish, spread 1 cup of the sausage mixture. Arrange half of the ravioli on top; sprinkle with 1 cup of the Italian cheese. Top with remaining ravioli, sausage mixture and remaining 1½ cups cheese.
Cover with foil; bake 45 to 50 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Remove foil; bake 10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.
To freeze baked casserole: Cover baked casserole with foil, then in a double layer of plastic wrap; label and freeze up to 3 months. To thaw and bake, thaw in refrigerator overnight or until completely thawed. Remove plastic wrap; leave foil cover on. Bake 50 to 65 minutes at 350°F until center is hot (165°F).