Happy July 4th to all of our faithful readers! I hope however you plan to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day, you will do it safely and with everyone’s health in mind.
The Fourth of July always makes me think about hot dogs, because when I was a kid, there was always a hot dog vendor somewhere along the parade route. For a quarter, we could get a hot dog in a bun, a little bag of chips, and a small lemonade. The we’d find a shady spot to sit around the Stearns County Courthouse and watch the parade go by. The floats and bands were spectacular!
Everyone has their favorite way to cook and eat hot dogs. I like mine grilled with a slightly charred coating and served in a bun with ketchup and mustard. I used to like more condiments on them, but seems that is just more stuff that falls into my lap or down my shirt!
July is National Hot Dog Month, so here are some interesting facts about hot dogs. During the July 4th weekend alone, 155 million hot dogs will be consumed. Americans on average, eat 60 hot dogs each, every year.
According to Infoplease, the term “hot dog” is credited to sports cartoonist Tad Dorgan. At a 1901 baseball game at Polo Grounds in New York, vendors began selling hot dachshund sausages in rolls.
Dorgan could hear vendors yelling, “Get your dachshund sausages while they’re red hot!” from his perch in the press box. He sketched a cartoon depicting the scene but wasn’t sure how to spell “dachshund,” so he simply called them “hot dogs” — and the rest is history.
Maybe your celebrations this weekend will include hot dogs or burgers on the grill. Mine will include brats and turkey patties, potato salad, macaroni salad, fruit and some kind of dessert.
Here are some recipes to try out on family and friends this weekend.
A Great Grilled Burger Recipe
No dried burgers with this recipe!
Cook time: 15 Min. Prep time: 10 Min. Serves: 8-10
Ingredients:
2 lbs. ground sirloin
1 small yellow onion
1/8 c A1 sauce
1/4 c Miracle Whip® or store brand salad dressing
1/4 c ketchup
1/8 c yellow mustard
1 tsp ground sea salt
1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
1. If you have a big mixer, toss in the ground beef, onion, and other ingredients, or prepare to get your hands dirty
2. Mix all the ingredients until blended. Stir midway through with a spoon/fork to ensure that it has reached the bottom completely.
3. Form a patty with about a quarter-pound of the mixture, pressing gently to form the patty. The thicker the patty, the longer cooking time. Place each on waxed paper-lined cookie sheet. Place the cookie sheet of patties in the freezer just until they are firmed up but not frozen.
4. Place on medium heat grill and cook until desired doneness. Medium well is usually about 8-10 minutes depending on the thickness of burgers.
5. Remove from grill. Fix up buns with preferred garnishes.