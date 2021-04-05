Floralia Arranger Guild, member of National Garden Clubs, Inc, met the Van Horne Community Center with Janet Knaack serving as hostess. Eight members attended and shared what they did to stay busy during the pandemic that they otherwise would not have had time to do.
President Pat Franzenburg conducted the meeting and members read the conservation pledge. Carla Albertsen read the secretary’s report and Janet Knaack gave the treasurer’s report.
Members approved donations to FGCI Horticulture Scholarship, FGCI Landscape Design Scholarship and Cedar Valley Arboretum.
Pat Franzenburg read an article from Iowa News. She received information that the District 2 meeting cancelled for 2021, but Decorah will host it in 2022. Benton County is June 23-27.
Janet Knaack will check on the planter at O’Brien’s Park. Leslie Baumhoefener, Paula Frazier and Jackie Werner offered to help replant it with flowers.
Jackie Werner had the lesson, “How to divide your favorite perennials.”
Members approved a motion to hold all our regular meetings at the Van Horne Community Room. Officers held an organizational meeting on March 31 to plan the 2021 program. Leslie Baumhoefener will serve as hostess for the next regular meeting on April 28, 2021.