Floralia Arrangers Guild, member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc, met at the Van Horne Community Center with Leslie Baumhoefener serving as hostess. Ten members attended and answered roll call, “Name your least favorite bird.”
President Pat Franzenburg conducted the meeting and members read the conservation pledge. Carla Albertsen read the secretary’s report and Janet Knaack gave the treasurer’s report. Janet Knaack read a thank-you note received from the Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanical Gardens for our contribution.
Janet Knaack reported the lilies in the planter at O’Brien’s Park are overgrown and need to be removed. A committee including Leslie Baumhoefner, Paula Frazier and Jackie Werner will help replant it with annual flowers.
Janet will pick up the annual plants at Blairstown for the planters on Van Horne’s Main Street on May 17. Thank you to Winifred Nolan for serving on this community project service committee for many years. Karen Werner and Ann Pickering volunteered to help with this project.
Members discussed our annual garden tour. Pat Franzenburg had information about a garden tour of five homes in Ames and a tour of Reiman Gardens in June 5. We also discussed visiting Amish greenhouses. Plans were made to change our tour date to May 19 and we will travel to Hazelton to see the Amish greenhouses and the Corner Market in Oelwein with lunch in Independence.
Carla Albertsen gave the program, “Best New Plants for 2021.”
Leslie Baumhoefener had the lesson, “Trimming Shrubs and Trees.”
Pat Frazenburg had dates for plant sales at Benton Community and Central Lutheran Schools. Members discussed having a youth project during summer vacation. Plans will be discussed further at the next meeting.