Floralia Arrangers Guild, member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc. met at the Van Horne Community Center with Paula Frazier serving as hostess. Twelve members attended the socially distanced meeting and answered roll call “What kind of flowers did you bring for the workshop today.”
President Pat Franzenburg conducted the meeting. Members read the Conservation Pledge. Carla Albertsen read the secretary’s report. Janet Knaack gave the treasurer’s report.
Pat Franzenburg shared information she received regarding recruiting tools and getting public information to potential members. She will review information on “Plant America” to be discussed at a later meeting. Also, Achievement Award information is due January 1st.
Ann Pickering suggested our club donate a tree to the city due to the large loss of trees in the derecho. Paula Frazier asked about planting hydrangeas at the community center. We will get more information and discuss this as a possible project for next year.
Brenda Hackbarth asked about our club decorating for Christmas at the Keystone Care Center. We will contact them to see how they want to handle this with COVID-19 restrictions.
Committee members will be removing the flowers from the Van Horne Main Street planters and adding fall decorations before the October meeting.
Pat Franzenburg had the lesson on the three types of design and she showed members how to make two of the designs using fall flowers.
Jackie Werner applied wax to polish the gourd containers our members made at the August meeting and for the workshop members designed a fall arrangement using these containers.
Pat Franzenburg will serve as hostess for the October meeting at the Van Horne Community Center. Members should bring small Christmas decorations for the workshop.