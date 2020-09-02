Floralia Arrangers Guild, member of National Garden Clubs, Inc. met at the Van Home Community Center with Karen Werner serving as hostess. Ten members attended the socially distanced meeting and answered roll call "A gardening problem I have experienced." Members noted the large loss of our trees across the state due to the recent derecho.
President, Pat Franzenburg conducted the meeting. Members read the Conservation Pledge. Carla Albertsen read the secretary's report, and Janet Knaack gave the treasurer's report.
Pat Franzenburg said the deadline date for the Virtual Flower Show was on August 1st. She asked if anyone had participated or if they would be interested should this option be offered again. Photos of this virtual show should be online by August or September.
Paula Frazier and Jackie Werner shared an idea for making knomes to be used as Christmas centerpieces for the Keystone Care Center, that would recycle the wine bottles we previously used for centerpiece decorations.
Karen Werner shared a gardening hint for planting tomatoes that her daughter in Texas uses. Dig a trench large enough to contain a bag of Miracle Grow potting soil. Poke holes in the bottom of the bag, and plant your tomatoes directly into the bag. Water can drain through the bag, but it will also help retain some of the moisture needed by the plants.
Lessons & Workshop: Jackie Werner and Paula Frazier provided dried gourds with an opening cut into them, various colors of stain, and the supplies needed for each member to design a container to be used for a floral arrangement. Leslie Baumhoefener brought birch tree twigs and showed members how to make birch wreaths. We will use these wreaths made of materials found in nature to design Christmas tree ornaments for the Keystone Care Center's residents tree.
Paula Frazier will serve as hostess for the September meeting at the Van Home Community Center, and members are reminded to bring fall flowers for a design workshop.