Floralia Arrangers Guild, member of Nation Garden Club Inc., met on May 26th to go on our club’s garden tour. Four members traveled to rural Hazelton on a beautiful spring day. We visited four Amish greenhouses and also stopped at the Pine Grove General Store. Each of the greenhouses had a variety of interesting plants and many different annuals and perennials. We were able to fill the trunk with lots of nice flowers and plants! Then we enjoyed a relaxing lunch a the Okoboji Grill on the golf course in Independence before returning home.
Members met at the Van Horne Community Center for their regular meeting on June 23rd with Carla Albertsen serving as hostess. Seven members attended and answered roll call, “Something new I planted this year.”
President Pat Franzenburg conducted the meeting and members read the conservation pledge. Carla Albertsen read the secretary’s report and Janet Knaack gave the treasurer’s report.
Janet Knaack, Leslie Baumhoefener and Paula Frazier worked at the concession stand at the Van Horne Recreation Center as a fundraiser for our club.
Janet Knaack reported the committee including Leslie Baumhoefener, Paula Frazier and Jackie Werner transplanted the lilies around the planter at O’Brien Park and then planted marigolds and petunias in the planter.
In observance of National Garden Week on June 6th to June 12th, seven members took flowers to local businesses. Members participating were Winifred Nolan, Paula Frazier, Jackie Werner, Karen Werner, Janet Knaack, Carla Albertsen and Pat Franzenburg.
Janet Knaack had the program, “Bring in more bird and butterflies.”
Paula Frazier gave the lesson on “Temporary Trellises.”
Jackie Werner will be the hostess for the July 28th meeting at the Van Horne Community Center.