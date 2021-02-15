When it comes to trends in the bridal and wedding world, Flowers by Nature’s Corner had the answers for Vinton Newspapers. Here are popular trends they’ve noticed from recent weddings they’ve provided floral services for:
-We are still seeing a LOT burgundy in our weddings. Whether it be paired with blush, or navy, or ivory-- burgundy is definitely where it is at.
-All white is starting to take over the market as well, as is dusty blue and dusty rose--which is basically a much lighter version of burgundy.
-We are also seeing a trend with all filler bridesmaids bouquet and all filler boutonnieres. An example would be a bridesmaids bouquet entirely of babies breath and matricaria (tiny white daisy). Or an all babies breath or all hypericum berry boutonniere. I think a lot of people like this as a "simplistic" look that pairs well with a "rustic" wedding that we see here a lot in small-town iowa.
-Hypericum berry and sea holly have both been huge in our weddings lately. They add a unique and beautiful texture and interest to the flowers that are very eye appealing.
-The eucalyptus trend is definitely here to stay for a while. We use it in almost every wedding. People love the unique leaf shapes, the textures, the fragrance, and the dusty color it offers their flowers. Whether it be gunni, silver dollar, parfavolia, or spiral eucalyptus (to name a few) they are a big hit.
-AGain- being in small -town iowa-- i think the mason jar trend is also here to stay. We see this with almost every wedding.
-As far as bridal bouquet shapes-- we are pretty evenly split between cascading bouquets, bohemian hand tied bouquets (which have a wilder, more messy/gardeny look to them), and tight roundy-moundy hand tied bouquets (tight and more structured, less greenery and filler).
-Barn weddings and outdoor weddings are the most common thing we see here in iowa.