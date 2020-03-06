Foil Envelope Fish

Cook time: 15 Min. Prep time: 15 Min. Serves: 2 or 3
Ingredients:
1/2 green pepper, thinly sliced
1 green onion, sliced
1 salt, to taste
1 lb. fresh fish filets (cod, salmon, pollock, haddock, or other favorite)
1/2 tomato, sliced
1/2 Tbsp. basil
1 tsp. white pepper
3 slice lemon
Directions:
1. Cut aluminum foil into 12 x16 inch rectangle.
2. Place green pepper, tomato, and green onion on lower half of foil sheet.
3. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon basil, salt, and pepper.
4. Place fish on vegetables.
5. Sprinkle with remaining basil, salt, and pepper.
6. Top with lemon slices.
7. Fold upper half of foil over fish and vegetables.
8. Double fold edges of foil to make a tight 1/2 inch seal.
9. Place foil envelope on baking sheet and bake at 450° for 15 minutes or until envelope puffs.
10. To serve, cut an “X” in top of envelope and fold foil back.