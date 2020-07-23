Foil-pack Cheesy Fries

An easy way to fix fries on the grill with no-mess cleanup.
Ingredients:
1 bag (14 oz) frozen crinkle-cut French fries
1 tablespoon butter, melted
4 slices American cheese or pepper jack cheese for more spice
2 tablespoons sliced green onions (2 medium)
2 tablespoons cooked real bacon bits
Steps:
Heat gas or charcoal grill to medium-high heat. Toss frozen French fries with melted butter.
Tear off 2 (12-inch) lengths of heavy duty foil to make foil boats. Place half of the fries in a single layer in the center of 1 piece of foil. Loosely fold foil around edges to form a boat, leaving large hole at top to allow steam to escape; repeat with remaining fries and foil.
Place foil packets on grill over indirect heat. Cover grill; cook 20 to 30 minutes, stirring once, until fries are crispy and baked through. Top each packet with 2 slices cheese; cook about 2 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with sliced green onions and bacon bits just before serving.