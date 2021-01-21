This week our nation inaugurated its forty-sixth President, and it seems as though our United States could not be more divided. What is the person who follows Jesus to do in these emotionally charged times? Follow Jesus!
This rolls off the tongue nicely, but we find ourselves challenged to follow Jesus quite regularly. Follow our idea of Jesus? No problem. But we are to think, pray, speak, act, respond, and love like Jesus as we see him doing so in the Bible.
Recognize our Heavenly Father’s authority. Jesus, even as God himself, recognized that it was the Father who sent him to come into the world as light so that those who believe in Jesus through faith would not remain in spiritual darkness (Jn.12:44-50). Jesus did not come to bring earthly political renewal; he came bringing a message of light for eternity that people would either accept or reject.
Living as children of eternal light is always our aim, so we who follow Jesus in faith are to trust, speak, act, and respond in faith that God is accomplishing His will in our nation as well as every nation in the world. Prov 21 tell us, “The king’s (and President’s) heart is a stream of water in the hand of the LORD; he turns it wherever he will.” This brings rest to the soul of the one who trusts our sovereign Lord.
Speak God’s lifegiving words. We speak on God’s authority when we speak biblical truth, which means we carry God’s message wherever we go. The Father gave Jesus a commandment (which is eternal life) for “…what to say and what to speak” (Jn 12:49b). We are to speak biblical truth in love (Eph 4:15) into each situation the Lord gives opportunity, knowing that God is and always has been after hearts—not mere behaviors. Behavior change without heart change can be disastrous because it can easily fool us into thinking we are (or another is) trusting the Lord when they may actually just have actions that are acceptable but may not a reflection of what is truly going on in our (their) heart.
Pray. Jesus prayed often and so should we. In 1 Tim 2:1-4 we are exhorted to pray for all people, and especially for those who are in high positions. Notice the goal of our living and praying—that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way, holding faith and a good conscience so we do not shipwreck our faith (v 19).
When we focus on circumstances and respond in fear and anxiety, the circumstance looms large and God seems small. But when we follow Jesus’ pattern of resting and making decisions from the Father’s authority, speak lifegiving words while praying often, we will be more peaceful, honest with kindness, eternally focused and better for the world in which we live and minister.
America, bless God in this.