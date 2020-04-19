WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank, which serves the Oelwein area, is trying to get the message out that it’s still operating despite ratcheting up of COVID-19 precautions in the region by Gov. Kim Reynolds last week.
“We want everyone to know that we are still open and our operations are not affected by the governor’s new proclamation,” said Barb Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in a news release issued Friday. “Volunteerism is still allowed, and still very much needed. We are still delivering food to our partners and distributing food through our programs, just as we have in the last month. We are still here for people if and when they need food, and that goes for all northeast Iowans, not just Black Hawk County residents.”
Reynolds new proclamation continued her State Public Health Emergency Declaration and required additional protective measures in RMCC Region 6.
The Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry program continues to make monthly stops to 13 different rural communities, where they open a pop-up pantry where clients can drive through and pick up food.
“People are also curious as to how they can help during this time, and we want to remind them that donations and volunteerism remain the key to getting us through this,” said Prather. “Volunteer shifts are 9 a.m -11 a.m and 11 a.m -1 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
“We also encourage those interested to volunteer at local agencies still providing hunger relief in their communities. They also need a lot of help. Please keep in mind that if you are a part of a vulnerable population, please stay home to avoid any risk of getting sick. As for donations, you can donate anytime online through our website or by mailing us a check.”
With costs and need increasing, donations and fundraisers are needed. To make a donation or start a Facebook fundraiser, people can visit the Food Bank website.
“As we watch the news of catastrophically high unemployment claims occurring across the nation and particularly in northeast Iowa, we are reminded that our Crisis Response will be measured in months, and not weeks. The Food Bank is committed to staying open and safely working the frontlines of hunger as northeast Iowa continues to be impacted,” said Prather. “I would also like to praise and thank our member agency network for their work in staying open to serve those in need. We appreciate your partnership and are doing everything we can to provide you the resources they need for their communities.”
Updates will be found on both the Northeast Iowa Food Bank Facebook and Twitter pages as well as www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products to about 200 nonprofit organizations and programs who assist the hungry and to individuals who are in need of food assistance to sustain life. Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than 8 million pounds of food, which provided over 6.9 million meals within a 16-county service area.
The Food Bank provides eight programs that serve the Community: Member Agency Distribution, Cedar Valley Food Pantry, BackPack Program, Kids Cafe, Elderly Nutrition, Mobile Food Pantries, Summer Feeding and a Community Garden.